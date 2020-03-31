COLUMBIA, S.C. — There will be no visitation, volunteers, work-release or labor crews at the South Carolina Department of Corrections(SCDC) due to COVID-19.

In a tweet by SCDC, "No vistiors or volunteers will be allowed to enter institutions and labor and work crews will not go out into the community. These measures are put in place to insure everyone's health and safety."

Over 15,000 people come into the institutions each month and each one is in close contact with at least one staff member and one inmate and SCDC believes that suspending these interactions has certainly helped limit the risk to inmates and staff from the virus.

All inmates have access to a free call program, every inmates, even those who had lost their telephone privileges, will have two free five minute phone calls a week through this period.