CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 2020 All-Star race will move from Charlotte Motor Speedway to Bristol Motor Speedway, due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, a source told WCNC Charlotte.

The race was scheduled to be held at Charlotte Motor Speedway Wednesday, July 15.

NASCAR released it's updated 2020 due to the coronavirus, which includes the return of the NASCAR All-Star Open and ARCA Menards Series General Tire 150.

It has not been determined yet if fans will be able to attend these races in person. NASCAR's discussions with local and state health officials continue.

The ARCA Menards Series General Tire 150 is slated for 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, followed by the All-Star Open at 7:00 p.m. and the NASCAR All-Star Race at approximately 8:30 p.m. All three races will be broadcast on FS1.

An official announcement is expected later Monday evening.

