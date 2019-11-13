CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. — A trio of castaway cows has been discovered on North Carolina’s Outer Banks, where they apparently washed up after swimming for miles to escape Hurricane Dorian ’s storm surge.

Cape Lookout National Seashore officials think the stranded cows swam up to 5 miles (8 kilometers) during the September storm before being found near Cape Lookout this month.

The cows belong to a herd that roams freely on Cedar Island, across the sound. When Dorian generated an 8-foot (2-meter) “mini tsunami,” it washed them and dozens of other animals away, including 28 wild horses that died.

RELATED: NC wild horse manager says a herd lost 28 horses in Dorian

Seashore spokesman B.G. Horvat told McClatchy news group the cows are grazing peacefully after a harrowing feat of survival, but they need to go home. He thinks they’ll have to be sedated for the boat trip.

PHOTOS: Herd of wild cows, horses on Cedar Island, North Carolina A herd of cows on Cedar Island, North Carolina on Sept. 6, 2019. A few cows from were swept away by Hurricane Dorian and ended up washing up on the Outer Banks alive miles away from their herd. A herd of cows on Cedar Island, North Carolina on Sept. 6, 2019. A few cows from were swept away by Hurricane Dorian and ended up washing up on the Outer Banks alive miles away from their herd. A herd of cows on Cedar Island, North Carolina. A few cows from were swept away by Hurricane Dorian and ended up washing up on the Outer Banks alive miles away from their herd. A herd of cows on Cedar Island, North Carolina. A few cows from were swept away by Hurricane Dorian and ended up washing up on the Outer Banks alive miles away from their herd. A herd of cows on Cedar Island, North Carolina. A few cows from were swept away by Hurricane Dorian and ended up washing up on the Outer Banks alive miles away from their herd. A herd of cows on Cedar Island, North Carolina. A few cows from were swept away by Hurricane Dorian and ended up washing up on the Outer Banks alive miles away from their herd. A herd of cows on Cedar Island, North Carolina. A few cows from were swept away by Hurricane Dorian and ended up washing up on the Outer Banks alive miles away from their herd. A herd of cows on Cedar Island, North Carolina. A few cows from were swept away by Hurricane Dorian and ended up washing up on the Outer Banks alive miles away from their herd. A herd of cows on Cedar Island, North Carolina. A few cows from were swept away by Hurricane Dorian and ended up washing up on the Outer Banks alive miles away from their herd. A herd of cows on Cedar Island, North Carolina. A few cows from were swept away by Hurricane Dorian and ended up washing up on the Outer Banks alive miles away from their herd. A herd of cows on Cedar Island, North Carolina. A few cows from were swept away by Hurricane Dorian and ended up washing up on the Outer Banks alive miles away from their herd. A herd of cows on Cedar Island, North Carolina. A few cows from were swept away by Hurricane Dorian and ended up washing up on the Outer Banks alive miles away from their herd. A herd of cows on Cedar Island, North Carolina. A few cows from were swept away by Hurricane Dorian and ended up washing up on the Outer Banks alive miles away from their herd. A herd of cows on Cedar Island, North Carolina. A few cows from were swept away by Hurricane Dorian and ended up washing up on the Outer Banks alive miles away from their herd. A herd of cows on Cedar Island, North Carolina. A few cows from were swept away by Hurricane Dorian and ended up washing up on the Outer Banks alive miles away from their herd. A herd of cows on Cedar Island, North Carolina. A few cows from were swept away by Hurricane Dorian and ended up washing up on the Outer Banks alive miles away from their herd. A herd of cows on Cedar Island, North Carolina. A few cows from were swept away by Hurricane Dorian and ended up washing up on the Outer Banks alive miles away from their herd. A herd of cows on Cedar Island, North Carolina. A few cows from were swept away by Hurricane Dorian and ended up washing up on the Outer Banks alive miles away from their herd. A herd of cows on Cedar Island, North Carolina. A few cows from were swept away by Hurricane Dorian and ended up washing up on the Outer Banks alive miles away from their herd.

RELATED: Officials vote to reopen Ocracoke, months after Hurricane Dorian

RELATED: PETA, Virginia Beach Animal Control rescue pelican from discarded fishing net

RELATED: Hurricane Dorian Jeep makes an appearance at Pennzoil AutoFair