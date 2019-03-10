CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. — A Craven County man wanted for raping a 5-year-old child he was babysitting has been captured in West Virginia.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook 37-year-old Michael Brandon Bryan was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Summersville, West Virginia without incident.

Officials have been searching for Bryan since Monday for felony charges of statutory rape of a child, and statutory sex offence.

Sheriff Chip Hughes stated “our Criminal Investigation Division worked diligently with agencies at the local, state, and federal levels to help track and locate Michael Bryan.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation Fugitive and Missing Person Task Force, Federal Bureau of Investigation – West Virginia, West Virginia State Police, Nicholas County West Virginia Sheriff’s Office and the Summersville, West Virginia Police Department assisted with the apprehension of Michael Brandon Bryan.