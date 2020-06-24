x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

news

Crews work to dismantle John C. Calhoun statue in Charleston

City council members voted unanimously on Tuesday, June 23 to remove the statue.
Credit: WCSC

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Several hundred people gathered in Marion Square, in the historic South Carolina city of Charleston, early Wednesday to watch the removal of a statue of former vice president and slavery advocate John C. Calhoun. 

Just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, workers using cranes began to bring the statue down from its 100-foot (30-meter) monument in downtown Marion Square. 

RELATED: Charleston votes to remove John C. Calhoun statue from city square

In the wake of protests and unrest, city council members voted Tuesday to remove the statue and place it permanently at “an appropriate site where it will be protected and preserved.” The City Council voted 13-0 Tuesday evening on a resolution to remove the statue.

RELATED: Clemson removes Calhoun's name from Honors College, asks to rename Tillman Hall

RELATED: Community leaders call for removal of Confederate statues from downtown Orangeburg

RELATED: University of South Carolina considers removing J. Marion Sims' name from women’s residence hall