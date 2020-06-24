Crews work to dismantle John C. Calhoun statue in Charleston

City council members voted unanimously on Tuesday, June 23 to remove the statue.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Several hundred people gathered in Marion Square, in the historic South Carolina city of Charleston, early Wednesday to watch the removal of a statue of former vice president and slavery advocate John C. Calhoun.

Just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, workers using cranes began to bring the statue down from its 100-foot (30-meter) monument in downtown Marion Square.