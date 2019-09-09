LEXINGTON, S.C. — A narcotics operation last month netted two arrests, which prompted agents s to search a home and a storage unit.

Richard Eugene Ford, 60, and, Cynthia Rooks, 51, are charged with trafficking meth and possessing a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants.

“Ford and Rooks distributed more than 1,000 grams during an operation that included agents from the Lexington County Narcotics Enforcement Team and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “The encounter with Ford and Rooks led agents to obtain a search warrant for a Jakes Landing Road home and a storage unit on North Lake Drive.”

Both Ford and Rooks were found to be in possession of more than 3,000 grams of meth as agents searched the locations, according to Koon.

“Agents also recovered a number of guns from the home and storage unit,” Koon said.

Ford and Rooks are being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.