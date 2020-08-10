1 arrested, another wanted after shooting death of man in town for a wedding

Investigators are searching for 20-year-old Zachery Jamell Williams, who should be considered armed and dangerous.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police have arrested one man and are looking for another in connection to the shooting death of a Greenville man who had come to Columbia for a wedding.

Police say they have arrested 20-year-old Xavier York Glover, who is charged with murder and armed robbery.

Investigators are also searching for a second man, 20-year-old Zachery Jamell Williams, who should be considered armed and dangerous. Police say warrants are pending for Williams, who may be driving a white or gray 2002 Honda CRV with South Carolina tag LLA-715.

In a crime alert online, the University of South Carolina said Williams is a current USC student residing off-campus.

Police say 26-year-old Wesley Colin Brown was walking alone along the 1700 block of Senate Street on Sunday morning, when he was shot. Investigators believe Williams approached Brown, stole a personal belonging and shot him before the two suspects drove away from the scene.

After the crime, a couple out for a morning walk found Brown and called 9-1-1. When officers and EMS arrived, Brown was pronounced deceased at the scene.

In an autopsy on the body Monday, Watts concluded that Brown died from complications of a gunshot wound.

CPD investigators determined that Brown came to Columbia to attend a wedding and was alone at the time of the shooting incident.

If you have any information about the shooting or Williams' whereabouts, you are asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.