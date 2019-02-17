COLUMBIA, S.C. — One person is dead and two others are injured after an overnight shooting on Gervais Street near downtown Columbia.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning in the 2300 block of the road, which is just up from where Gervais and Millwood Avenue meet.

Columbia Police say one man died at the scene, and the other victims were taken to the hospital.

Police say they're working to determine the circumstances and gather information on the suspect.

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.