1 dead, 2 injured in vehicle crash near Lake Wateree in Fairfield County

Incident occurred Monday afternoon on Rockbridge Road

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — A fatal crash involving two vehicles occurred Monday afternoon near Lake Wateree in Fairfield County.

According to Corporal David Jones with South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), the incident occurred around 4:20 p.m. July 3, 2023, on Rockbridge Road, near Rattlesnake Road.

A 2020 Lincoln SUV traveling eastbound on Rockbridge crossed the median and struck a 2012 Volvo that was traveling westbound head-on.

The drivers of both of the vehicles were transported to nearby Prisma Health hospital with life-threatening injuries. The front-seat passenger in the Volvo died at the scene.