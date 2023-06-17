'I'm proud of you': Voice of father killed in shooting is part of final gift to daughter

Loved ones say Lanard Gaddy stepped out for a few moments but fell victim to a shooting. The family spoke only with WCNC Charlotte about their loss.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A suspect was arrested Monday in a shooting that left a man dead and three others injured in east Charlotte early Saturday morning, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call along Independence Boulevard, just after 2 a.m. Saturday where they found a male victim with a gunshot wound.

Medic confirmed the man died at the scene, while the remaining three victims were sent to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The man who died was identified as 33-year-old La'Nard Gaddy by loved ones who spoke with WCNC Charlotte. CMPD later confirmed this information in a news release Saturday night.

Jade Mullis was with Gaddy that morning. She, Gaddy, and other friends were at the Fusion Lounge at the time. She said Gaddy had stepped out for a few moments and that's when the shooting happened. She said she was with him right when he died.

“I tried to do CPR and he was alive but he got shot in the lungs," Mullis said. “He was sweet, he was so sweet. I've known him since we were little. We grew up together.”

On Monday, CMPD announced it had arrested 32-year-old Jerome Laricky Planter in connection with the shooting. He was charged with murder, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

CMPD asks anyone with information to call 704-432-TIPS to talk with officers. Anonymous Crime Stoppers tips can be called in to 704-334-1600 or submitted online.

WCNC Charlotte reporter Austin Walker sat down exclusively with Gaddy's family and loved ones who said they are trying to piece everything together.

For the family, each person fits together like a puzzle. But now, it's missing one valuable piece. Shatara Mobley, a family member, recalled the moment they found out.

“My sister woke me up, she got a call from his sister," Mobley said. "At 3 a.m. we got up and we went there to the crime scene and we saw him laying there.”

Mobley said her thoughts turned to her niece, Ariana, in the aftermath.

“Thinking about how my niece is going to grow up without a dad," she said. "Thinking about how we break the news, that today he was supposed to take her to Big Air, and he won’t be able to take her today. How she has to grow up with just memories.”

They remembered the memories that will stick with the family, including a love for music.

“La'Nard was the kind of guy who instantly starts rapping," Mobley said.

Ariana held a Build-A-Bear during the interview. Her mom took her to get one today, and when she squeezes the paw, a special message plays:

Ariana: “Daddy I love you, you need to send a voice message because I can’t read.”

Gaddy: “I love you too baby. I’m proud of you keep up the good work.”

It's the last gift Ariana will get from him and the name of the bear is also special. Ariana named it "Lanai." It's similar to her dad's name.

