1 dead, 3 youths injured in overnight shooting in north Columbia

Columbia Police investigating incident that occurred around 3:30 a.m. Monday off Lorick Avenue

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are investigating an incident that left one person dead and three others injured in north Columbia.

Officers responding to a call around 3:30 a.m. Monday, July 17, near the intersection of Lorick Avenue and Wentworth Drive found one 17-year-old shot and killed and three other juveniles -- two females ages 11 and 15, and a16-year-old male -- were injured.

The three youths remain in the hospital. No information was available regarding their condition.

Crime scene investigators have collected ballistic evidence from the scene and investigators have been talking to possible witnesses.

This is an ongoing investigation.