1 dead after argument between married couples leads to shooting in Texas, police say

The suspect was confronted after bringing the victim's wife home from a night of drinking, according to deputies.

The shooting happened Wednesday around 3 a.m. at a home in the 24000 block of Oconee Drive near Tomball.

Investigators say the two married couples are friends that live two miles apart. The suspect reportedly went out drinking with both wives late into the night.

When the suspect brought the other wife home, deputies say he was confronted by her husband outside.

At some point during the argument, the husband who was out at the bar pulled out a gun and shot his friend in the driveway.

Emergency responders say the victim, 41, was dead at the scene when they arrived. His wife also had to be taken to the hospital because she was distraught from the shooting.

The suspect then took his wife home and left the pistol on his porch. He reportedly came back to the scene and surrendered himself to deputies.

Neighbors who knew the victim say they're devastated by the loss.

"We'd see each other, he'd wave. He was always outside with his children," Rebecca Dufresne said. "He seemed like a really nice dad. Really caring."