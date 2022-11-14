1 dead after argument leads to shooting in Columbia, suspect arrested

Incident occurred Sunday afternoon in a neighborhood off Clemson Road in northeast Richland County

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD) say one person has died and a suspect has been arrested after an argument led to a shooting Sunday afternoon.

According to RCSD, deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the 100 block of Hardwood Drive in Columbia, in a neighborhood just off Clemson Road, around 4:25 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13.

Arriving at the scene, deputies found a man with multiple gunshot wounds outside a home. EMS transported the victim to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Deputies conducting the investigation in the case arrested Nathan Thomas, 43, later that day. Thomas and the victim got into an argument before the shooting occurred.