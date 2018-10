Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police say two people were wounded in a shooting at the Waverly Place Apartments Friday.

The shooting took place a little before 5:30 a.m. at 2210 Waverly Street.

Investigators say two people were shot, with one of them in critical condition. Police continue to gather details.

Anyone with information in this case should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

