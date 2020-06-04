LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say one man was killed and four other people injured in a shooting outside a South Carolina home where a number of people had gathered.

Lancaster County deputies say the people at the Lancaster home at the time of the shooting Sunday night have not cooperated with investigators. Deputies say the shots appeared to be fired from a vehicle on a nearby street.

The name of the man killed has not been released.

Deputies say the other four people hurt are expected to survive.