TAMPA, Fla — A man who won more than $1 million betting on sports events is charged with threatening to violently kill four Tampa Bay Rays players and their families, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

The department said Benjamin Tucker Patz, also know as "Parlay Patz," from New York, sent violent messaged via Instagram on July 20, 2019, after the Rays lost to the Chicago White Sox.

Four baseball players with the Rays and one from the White Sox received the following direct messages through Instagram, according to the department:

“I will enter your home while you sleep…And sever your neck open…I will kill your entire family…Everyone you love will soon cease…I will cut up your family…Dismember the[m] alive”

“Your family’s necks will be severed open with a dull knife! ... Your family will die!”

“Unfortunately 0-5 against the Chicago White Sox isn’t going to cut it. Because of your sins, I will have to behead you and your family”

“Your family will be beheaded.”

Court records show similar messages were sent to players and families of several other professional sports teams, including the Atlanta Braves, Toronto Blue Jays, Oakland Athletics and San Diego Padres. Some messages included racial slurs.

Investigators were able to trace the account to an email registered to the name "Ben Patz."

The Department of Justice said Patz had recently won more than $1 million by wagering on sports events. Patz is facing a maximum penalty of five years in prison.