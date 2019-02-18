NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Newberry County deputies say one suspect is in custody and two other are still at large following an hours long manhunt for a group of burglary suspects who they say ran from police Monday afternoon.

Deputies say Monday afternoon, an officer with the Whitmire Police Department had attempted to take the suspects into custody, but they took off in a black Mitsubishi SUV. The suspects--two men and one woman--were being sought in connection to several burglaries, officers say.

During the chase, officers say the suspects started throwing stolen items from the vehicle. They then got out of the vehicle and ran into the woods.

Officers searched for hours in an area of Oxner Road and Highway 34, which is near Interstate 26. The woman was arrested, but the other suspects are still at large.

Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster said the trail ran cold near Highway 34 near the new Dollar General. He said it's possible the suspects got a ride.

One of the suspects is believed to be Donald Andrew Price II, 29, of Clinton, SC. Price is wanted in Union County for Burglary, Larceny, and Violation of Probation for a case up there.

Donald Andrew Price

Newberry County Sheriff's Office

Anyone seeing these suspects or any suspicious activity should call the Newberry County Sheriff's Department.



