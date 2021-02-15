Taporcsha Franklin is facing first-degree murder in the death of her 1-year-old boy.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A mother is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her one-year-old boy.

High Point police said the boy was transported to the emergency room on Jan. 26 while barely alive. Police said EMS performed lifesaving measures while responding to the call on Brentwood Street. However, the boy later died at the hospital.

Investigators said an autopsy revealed the boy died from blunt force trauma to the body. The medical examiner also reported previous injuries to the child’s body which indicated a history of physical abuse.