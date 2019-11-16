LANCASTER, S.C. — A 10-year-old boy was shot and killed in Lancaster, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they were dispatched to a mobile home park on Coastal Way off Memorial Park Road in Lancaster at 3:58 p.m. Friday after reports that someone had been shot. when they arrived, deputies say they found a 10-year-old boy on the ground between two mobile homes being attended to by bystanders. The boy appeared to have been shot, deputies say.

EMS arrived and began treating the boy before he was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina - Lancaster Medical Center, where the boy died. Deputies say an autopsy is scheduled for Sunday.

Deputies say they secured the scene and crime scene investigators began interviewing people in the area and searching for evidence. Investigators say they will continue working through the night to learn as much as possible about the incident.

No one has been taken into custody for the shooting at this time, but deputies say it doe snot appear to have been a random act. Investigators say the victim lived nearby but they don't yet know if he was the intended victim.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

