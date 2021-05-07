10-year-old girl dies in Lexington County vehicle crash

Accident occurred Friday, July 1, near Pelion; 3 others injured

LEXINGTON, S.C. — A 10-year-old girl has died as a result of a single vehicle crash near Pelion in Lexington County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell reports around 5:29 pm Friday, July 2, a 2004 Toyota Sequoia travelling east on Forts Pond Road near Chaney Road when the vehicle went off the right side of the road, overcorrected and overturned.

Of the five occupants in the vehicle, the driver and three passengers were transported to Lexington Medical Center with injuries. The 10-year-old girl, identified by Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher as Karly Grace Hunt, of Gaston, was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital. The other occupants of the vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries.