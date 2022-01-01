NEW ORLEANS — A 10-year-old child was hit by a falling bullet on New Year's Eve, according to New Orleans Police.
Police say the shooting happened around 10 p.m. on Edgelake Court near Crowder Boulevard. What appears to have been a bullet falling from the sky, possibly after someone fired a gun celebrating New Year's Eve, wounded the child.
The 10-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Anyone with additional information on this shooting is asked to call NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.