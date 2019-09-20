FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. — The Florence County Sheriff's Office seized 114 pounds of marijuana from a traffic stop on Interstate 95 in South Carolina.

At approximately 7:20 a.m. on September 20, members of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Enforcement Unit conducted a traffic stop on a commercial passenger bus. The stop was for a moving violation on Interstate 95 near the 152 mile marker in Florence County.

According to a Facebook post form the law enforcement agency, during the course of the stop a drug dog was deployed and alerted to the odor of narcotics coming from the luggage area of the bus. Officers searched the luggage area and found three large suitcase filled with 114.4 pounds of Marijuana.

No arrests were made at the scene and the investigation is currently ongoing.

Sheriff William C. Barnes said “I am especially proud of the work of these specially trained officers within the Criminal Enforcement Unit, their efforts to stop drug trafficking within Florence County and will save the lives of countless citizens.”