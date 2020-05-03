SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's office is offering $1,000 for information regarding a February death investigation.

Maurice Dontae James, 27, was found deceased with multiple gunshot wounds inside his residence in Sumter County on Feb. 20. Hid death is being investigated as a homicide.

RELATED: Sumter man killed, shot multiple times in home

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (803) 436-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tips can also be submitted anonymously and electronically by going to p3tips.com.