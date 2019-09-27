COLUMBIA, S.C. — The suspect in a fatal Lake Murray boat crash that killed one man and injured two other people had his bond set at $100,000.

Tracy Gordon, 53, appeared in a Columbia courtroom Friday morning. He was told by the judge that if he pays his bond, he must have ankle monitoring and can't go on a boat or have any contact with the victims.

Gordon faces charges of felony Boating Under the Influence (BUI) resulting in death, and two counts of felony BUI resulting in great bodily harm.

Officers say around 9 p.m. on September 21, Gordon was driving a cigarette boat not far from the Rusty Anchor restaurant on Lake Murray. His boat collided with another boat driven by 68-year-old Stanley Virgil Kiser of Chapin. Kiser died at the scene.

Kiser's wife lost a leg in the incident and his daughter sustained head injures. Both women were transported to a local hospital.

Gordon's wife was in the boat with him, but was not seriously hurt.

Officers believe Gordon was under the influence at the time.

SCDNR, the Richland County Sheriff's Department and the Richland County Coroner's Office have been investigating the incident. SCDNR has taken both boats in for evidence as part of standard procedure.