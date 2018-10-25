Columbia, SC (WLTX) — The man accused of falsely reporting a stolen car and the abduction of two children on Wednesday appeared in court Thursday morning.

A judge set a $10,000 bond for Darrell Shealy Thursday morning at a hearing at the Alvin S. Glen Detention Center in Richland County.

Police say Shealy made up a story about his car being stolen with two children inside Wednesday morning. The false report triggered an hours-long search that tied up law enforcement resources.

"We devoted a lot of resources, man hours, aircraft," Holbrook said."And it's very frustrating to have this kind of outcome. This is something that's unacceptable and we will definitely hold Mr. Shealy accountable for his actions."

Shealy, 55, is charged with filing a false report, which is a felony under South Carolina state law and he could be sentenced to up to 5 years in prison or a $1,000 fine.

