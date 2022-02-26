$10K offered for answers in South Carolina slaying

Greer Police said the money is in addition to a reward of up to $2,000 previously offered by Greenville Crime Stoppers

GREER, S.C. — GREER, S.C. (AP) — A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the slaying of a 28-year-old man nearly two years ago in South Carolina, authorities said Friday.

Greer Police said the money is in addition to a reward of up to $2,000 previously offered by Greenville Crime Stoppers in connection to the June 8, 2020, death of Marquis Antwan Richey, WYFF-TV reported.

Richey answered a knock on his door about 12:45 a.m., after which he and at least one other person argued before he was shot, police said. Richey was taken to the hospital, where he died during surgery, Coroner Rusty Clevenger has said.

Richey's family said he had recently moved in with his girlfriend and her young children, according to police.

“This has been a nightmare for our family," Richey's mother, Joy Richey, told a news conference.

The family has been searching for answers and is asking the community to help.