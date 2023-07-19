Fairfield County family pleads for information about son's murder

The family is now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — A Winnsboro family is pleading for help after their son was shot to death at a party.

Tyon Byrd was killed on July 1st at a birthday party.

Law enforcement says over 200 people were at a birthday party at a residence on Peach Road in the Greenbrier area when shots were fired.

Three people were hit by gunfire, including Tyon, who was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

His parents, Sylvia, and Theron Byrd Sr., are now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

“We just want somebody to come forward. I feel like, as a mother, I'm just asking if any parent or anyone has any answers," Tyon's mother Sylvia Byrd said. "We’re not getting no peace. My whole family, it’s just torn everybody apart. We're just torn up. We need answers so we can start healing. I can’t grieve properly because I don't have answers."

The family says they’re in anguish, as questions as to who killed their son remain unanswered.

“It's rough because there is a killer running around loose among us,” Tyon's father Theron Byrd said.

It's second tragedy the Byrd family has suffered this year, having lost another son to gun violence earlier this year.

“It was unreal. We couldn’t believe it," Sylvia Bird said. "We just lost one child five months ago."

They describe Tyon as a hard worker, who started driving trucks and was a Steelers fan. His parents say Tyon deserves justice like anyone else.

“I do wanna say to the public is it’s different if you're not involved in the crime," Theron Byrd said. "It’s not snitching. It’s just doing the right thing. Being a witness is the right thing.”

Fairfield County Sheriff Will Montgomery says they have received calls since the $10,000 reward was offered but they are nowhere near getting all the answers they need.

“We’re getting interviews every day," Montgomery said. "We’re still nowhere near the 200 people."

As days continue to pass, the family is begging for someone to help.

“Don't worry about the money, I beg you to take the money," Theron Byrd said. "We just want answers.”

Montgomery asks those who even know the names of those there the night of the shooting to please come forward.

If you recognize him, police ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: