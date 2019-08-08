Eleven people were arrested after an undercover human trafficking and prostitution investigation in Fayetteville Saturday, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office announced.

The investigation was a joint effort by the sheriff's office, Fayetteville Police, the State Bureau of Investigation and the nonprofit Five Sparrows. According to the sheriff's office, investigators posed as solicitors and used internet ads to find "dates."

AmirHakeem James Muwwakkil, 31, of Fayetteville, is charged with promotion of prostitution by advancement, promote prostitution for profit and possession of cocaine.

Teressa Kaitlyn Daves, 25, of Dunn, is charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of marijuana and heroin.

Brittany Marie Edge, 24, of Fayetteville, is charged with solicitation of prostitution and possession of cocaine.

Enrique Rodrigo Goodridge, 28, of Fayetteville, is charged with solicitation of prostitution.

Imba Evans, 27, of Fayetteville, is charged with solicitation of prostitution.

Zavon Nicholas Kelly, 22, of Hope Mills, is charged with solicitation of prostitution.

11 charged in North Carolina human trafficking sting Enrique Rodrigo Goodridge Joseph Williams-Bauer Jose Rodriguez Brittany Marie Edge AmirHakeem James Muwwakkil Nickalaus Tyrone Williams Zavon Nicholas Kelly Larahn Christopher Stokes Teressa Kaitlyn Daves Jessican Lynn Covarrubias Inba Evans

Larahn Christopher Stokes, 51, of Fayetteville, is charged with solicitation of prostitution.

Jessica Lynn Covarrubias 27, of Stedman, is charged with solicitation of prostitution.

Nickalaus Tyrone Williams, 40, of Fayetteville, is charged with soliciation of prostitution.

Joseph Williams-Bauer, 22, of Goldsboro, is charged with solicitation of prostitution.

Jose Rodriguez 35, of Spring Lake, is charged with solicitation of prostitution and possession of marijuana.

