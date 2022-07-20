12-year-old North Carolina boy shot in the head; grandfather charged

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Thomasville police said a 12-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in the head.
Police said it happened at a home on Jarrett Street on Tuesday.
Officers found the boy in the back bedroom suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head. He was airlifted to Baptist Hospital.
Investigators said the boy was inside his grandfather's house when the shooting happened. The grandfather was at work.
The boy's grandfather, Victor Clampitt, has been charged with failing to properly secure a firearm to protect a minor.