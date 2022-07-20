12-year-old North Carolina boy shot in the head; grandfather charged

The boy's grandfather has been charged for failing to secure the gun.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Thomasville police said a 12-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in the head.

Police said it happened at a home on Jarrett Street on Tuesday.

Officers found the boy in the back bedroom suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head. He was airlifted to Baptist Hospital.

Investigators said the boy was inside his grandfather's house when the shooting happened. The grandfather was at work.