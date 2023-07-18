12-year-old girl charged in acid attack against 11-year-old at Detroit park

The incident happened after a bunch of girls allegedly got into an argument at the playground, according to CBS Detroit.

DETROIT — A 12-year-old girl has been charged in connection with an acid attack against another child in a Detroit park.

The girl, who has not been identified, has been charged with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm and felonious assault, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. She was also ordered to have no contact with the victim, an 11-year-old girl identified as Dearia Summers.

After a preliminary hearing last week, a $10,000 bond was ordered with a tether – meaning the child will be asked to wear a monitor while out on bond. The next hearing in the case will be on Tuesday.

"This is an extremely troubling set of allegations. Instant horrible decision making can have lifelong effects on others. There is no excuse for this," Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement.

Still, the victim's mother, Dominique Summers, says she wants more charges brought against the suspect's mother, according to CBS Detroit.

"It was a nightmare because she came running through the door and smoke was coming off her body and holes were pierced all through her clothes," Summers told CBS Detroit in an on-camera interview. Summers immediately called 911, saying her mother's intuition kicked in, so she put her daughter in a cold shower until the ambulance arrived.

The July 9 incident happened after a bunch of girls allegedly got into an argument at the playground, according to CBS Detroit.

Summers says the suspect's mother should face consequences. "That's where it should've started," she said. "I know that a 12-year-old wouldn't come up with something like that on their own. To even think of something so evil to do."

In a GoFundMe to raise money for Deaira's medical costs, her grandmother Debra Golston claims Deaira, her siblings and cousins were at a park when an altercation occurred between another girl and the cousins.

Golston alleges the 12-year-old's "mother brought acid to the park for her child to retaliate," and that Deaira and her siblings had already left the park, but Deaira returned because she dropped her purse. That's when she was doused with the acid, the grandmother claims.