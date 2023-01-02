12-year-old reported missing in Aiken has been found

Jabez Beggs is autistic, considered to be an endangered child

AIKEN, S.C. — UPDATE: Aiken County Sheriff's Office reports Jabez Beggs has been found and is with his family.

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating a 12-year-old boy who has been reported missing.

Jabez Beggs was reported missing by his family around 10:50 Tuesday morning when he went out to play in his yard located in the 1000 block of Pinion Road. He was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt and blue jeans and a cast on his left arm. Beggs is approximately 5'2" tall and weighs around 85 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Beggs is an autistic child and is considered endangered.