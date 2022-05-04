x
Prosecutors move to try 12-year-old suspect as adult in deadly middle school shooting

Murder carries a sentence of 30 years to life in prison in South Carolina. If he is convicted as a juvenile, he couldn’t be kept in jail after he turns 22.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Prosecutors say a 12-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting his classmate in a South Carolina middle school hallway should be tried as an adult on a murder charge. 

Monday’s request by prosecutors to move the case out of Family Court did not include any explanation on why the boy should be charged as an adult.

Murder carries a sentence of 30 years to life in prison in South Carolina. If he is convicted as a juvenile, he couldn’t be kept in jail after he turns 22. 

Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson was shot during a class change at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville on March 31.

