Prosecutors move to try 12-year-old suspect as adult in deadly middle school shooting

Murder carries a sentence of 30 years to life in prison in South Carolina. If he is convicted as a juvenile, he couldn’t be kept in jail after he turns 22.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Prosecutors say a 12-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting his classmate in a South Carolina middle school hallway should be tried as an adult on a murder charge.

Monday’s request by prosecutors to move the case out of Family Court did not include any explanation on why the boy should be charged as an adult.

