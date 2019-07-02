COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies say they've arrested a man who had over 100 pounds of marijuana at his house.

Dominick Maurice Booker, 28, is charged with trafficking marijuana 100 lbs. or more, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and two counts of possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Officers say they got a search warrant for his home, where they found 121 pounds of marijuana and a pistol.

Deputies add that Booker was out on bond from Kershaw County and wearing a tracking device at the time of his arrest.