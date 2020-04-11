14 people arrested in Minneapolis Tuesday night

The group was charged with probable cause riot after damaging buildings and shooting fireworks at police.

MINNEAPOLIS — Police say a large group was arrested in Minneapolis Tuesday evening after blocking traffic, damaging property and shooting fireworks at officers.

According to a release from Minneapolis police, they received reports of a large gathering of people near Lake Street and Lyndale Avenue just before 9:30 p.m.

The group of 14 people was reported marching down streets, blocking traffic and shooting off large fireworks, police said.

Police also report the group was spray painting businesses, throwing debris and traffic signs into the road and the group may have been responsible for setting several fires.

When officers approached the group, they say fireworks were shot at them, and individuals refused to obey their commands.

To preserve public safety and restore order, police said, they arrested 13 women and a man. The group was arrested on probable cause riot, and one of the women was also arrested for fourth-degree assault. All 14 people were booked into the Hennepin County Jail.