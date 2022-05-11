14-year-old brings loaded gun to Richland County middle school, deputies say

No one was hurt in the incident

IRMO, S.C. — A 14-year-old has been arrested Richland County deputies say they student brought a loaded gun to a Richland County middle school.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the student at St. Andrews Middle School was arrested without incident after he was found carrying a loaded handgun.

Deputies say another student alerted adults to the student with the handgun.

The student has been charged with carrying a firearm on school grounds, unlawful carry and possession of a pistol under 18. He was arrested and booked into the juvenile wing at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.