14-year-old brings loaded gun to Richland County middle school, deputies say

IRMO, S.C. — A 14-year-old has been arrested Richland County deputies say they student brought a loaded gun to a Richland County middle school.
According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the student at St. Andrews Middle School was arrested without incident after he was found carrying a loaded handgun.
Deputies say another student alerted adults to the student with the handgun.
The student has been charged with carrying a firearm on school grounds, unlawful carry and possession of a pistol under 18. He was arrested and booked into the juvenile wing at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
No threats were made to any students or staff, according to investigators.