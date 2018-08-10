Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies are charging a 14-year-old with making a threat against AC Flora High School. Officials say, however, that the threat was not credible.

According to officers, the student made the threats over the internet Sunday night. Deputies, along with the Forest Acres Police Department, determined there wasn't any substance to the claims, however.

The juvenile has been released to his parents at this time.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said students and parents that brought the threat to his officers attention which allowed them to quickly identify and charge the suspect.

This charge is a direct response to a relatively new statute developed in May of this year regarding threats of any kind being made to school staff, students and faculty.

