SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A 15-year old has been arrested and charged in the murder of 23-year-old Derrick "Snacks" Slater, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

The male juvenile, who lives in the Rembert community of Sumter County has been charged with murder. At this time, a motive has not been determined.

Slater was found dead along Scales Road around 11 a.m. Saturday, and his death was ruled suspicious. Slater had been reported missing on October 22.

Hundreds attended a candle light vigil on Sunday in honor of Slater on Sunday. During the vigil, 23 balloons were released in honor of his 23 years of life.

"I don't understand, I don't know what happened. I don't know what went wrong," said Slater's mother, Shandel Porter. Porter says her son was a big teddy bear, and never harmed a soul.

Slater was a hard worker, his mother says. He was recently promoted to manager at a McDonald's in Camden.

The 15-year old juvenile charged in Slater's death is currently detained at the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

Deputies say the case is still under investigation, and more arrests are expected.