15-year-old arrested in shooting incident at Eau Claire High School

Police say the gunfire was exchanged between an Eau Claire High School student and passing car.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 15-year-old male has been arrested following a shooting incident last week at Eau Claire High School according to the Columbia Police Department (CPD).

On Thursday, December 16, 2021, officers responded to a ShotSpotter Alert at the 600 block of Elliott Avenue.

During the investigation, officers learned that gunfire was between an Eau Claire High School student and a passing car.

The student is accused of firing his weapon from the school parking lot towards the moving car. There were no injuries or property damage reported. Other students who were present were quickly taken to a safe zone when the incident occurred.

The juvenile male student involved in the shooting incident was identified by police.

Investigators have searched for the juvenile suspect since the day of the incident finally locating and arresting him without incident on December 21, 2021.

After consulting with the 5th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, the juvenile suspect has been charged with the following: