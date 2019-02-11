COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 15-year-old has been arrested in the shooting death of another 15-year-old in Columbia in August, according to Columbia police.

Police say the male juvenile was arrested by Columbia police Friday afternoon in in connection with the August 12 shooting death of 15-year-old Jalen Qadir Islam in the 2100 block of Slighs Avenue. An autopsy indicated that Islam died from a gunshot wound to the torso.

15-year-old Jalen Qadir Islam was fatally shot on August 12 in Columbia.

Columbia Police Department

Investigators believe the suspect and victim were acquaintances and that Islam was fatally shot after an argument.

The juvenile is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Columbia police say they have petitioned the teen to family court. A hearing with the Columbia Police Department and the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office will determine if the juvenile will be tried as an adult.

The suspect is currently housed in the juvenile section at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.



