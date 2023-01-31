15-year-old charged with bringing gun to Blythewood High School, say deputies

The student at Blythewood high school was taken into custody.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 15-year-old has been charged with bringing a gun to Blythewood High School Tuesday.

According to Richland County Deputies, the student at Blythewood High School was taken into custody and is charged with having a weapon on school grounds, possession of a pistol under 18, unlawful carry, and simple possession of marijuana.

The teen's name is not being released because of his age

Deputies say school administrators notified the School Resource Officer that a gun had been found inside of a student’s backpack.

No threats were made to any students or staff and the gun was not presented.

The student was booked into the juvenile wing of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center