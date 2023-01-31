15-year-old charged with bringing gun to Blythewood High School, say deputies

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 15-year-old has been charged with bringing a gun to Blythewood High School Tuesday.
According to Richland County Deputies, the student at Blythewood High School was taken into custody and is charged with having a weapon on school grounds, possession of a pistol under 18, unlawful carry, and simple possession of marijuana.
Deputies say school administrators notified the School Resource Officer that a gun had been found inside of a student’s backpack.
No threats were made to any students or staff and the gun was not presented.
The student was booked into the juvenile wing of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center