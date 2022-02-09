15-year-old brought loaded gun to Spring Valley High School, deputies say

There is no evidence that any students or staff were presented or threatened with the gun.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 15-year-old has been charged after bringing a loaded gun to Spring Valley High School in Richland County on Friday, according to deputies with the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

The 15-year-old Spring Valley High School student, whose name is not being released because of his age, is charged with unlawful carry, possession of a firearm on school grounds and possession of a pistol under 18.

Deputies say a school resource officer was alerted by school administration Friday afternoon that the male student may have a gun. The student was searched by the officer, who discovered a loaded gun in a bag he was carrying.