16-year-old arrested in shooting, charged with murder

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the teen is charged with murder for the killing of a man at Greenbrier Apartments on Thursday, Aug. 20.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department has arrested a 16-year-old involved a fatal shooting incident.

The 16-year-old juvenile was arrested for murder, according to RCSD. His name is being withheld because of his age, and he was arrested without incident at a friend’s home on Friday morning, Aug. 28 by the Sheriff’s Fugitive Task Force and SLED agents.

According to the report, deputies were called to to a shooting around 8:30 p.m. and arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound lying on the ground outside. He died at the scene from his injuries.

The 16-year-old has been taken to the juvenile wing of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.