Marcus Salatin was 16-years-old when he shot two people, one of which was 15-year-old Kashius Davis, who died at the scene.

FRANKLIN, Ind. — A 16-year-old suburban Indianapolis boy who was charged as an adult in another teen's fatal shooting has been sentenced to more than two years in prison.

A Johnson County judge sentenced Marcus Salatin on Friday to 825 days at a juvenile detention facility on a criminal recklessness charge, and 180 days to be served concurrently on a charge of carrying a handgun without a license.

The Daily Journal reports that because the Greenwood teen has been incarcerated since shortly after 15-year-old Kashius Davis' October 2020 death, he will serve about seven months in jail, and will likely be released in December.

The shooting happened on Oct. 30, 2020 in the Foxberry Trace subdivision. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were called to the shooting and when they arrived they found two people had been shot.

Davis was in the front passenger seat of a car when he was shot. He died at the scene.

The second victim, a 19-year-old man who was in the backseat of the car where the shooting occurred, was taken to Eskenazi Hospital.

The driver of the vehicle, a juvenile male who was not injured, and a back seat passenger told police an individual named Marcus had shot them.