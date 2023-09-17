Officers said they initially responded Friday, just after 8:30 p.m.

ATLANTA — A 16-year-old was injured after being shot in the face on Lloyd Road, according to DeKalb County Police.

Officers said they initially responded Friday, just after 8:30 p.m.

When they got there, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the face. So far, authorities said information indicates the teen had some kind of "interaction" with a homeowner, who fired the shots.

There is no additional information at this time, including the condition of the teen.