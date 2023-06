Tyauna Blocker was last seen by family in March 2023

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety (ODPS) is asking the public for help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Tyauna Blocker was last seen by her family in March 2023.

ODPS believes she has been at the American Inn, at 610 John C Calhoun Dr. in Orangeburg, and may still be in the area.