Crime

$16,500 in cash, over 14 pounds of meth and other drugs seized in Lexington County

28-year-old man arrested, charged with drug trafficking and distribution
Credit: Lexington County Sheriff's Dept
Items seized by Lexington County Sheriff's Dept.at locations associated with Nehemiah Jimmy Mayes

LEXINGTON, S.C. — A 28-year-old man faces drug trafficking and distribution charges after narcotics agents with the Lexington County Sheriff's Department operated a sting operation.

Nehemiah Jimmy Mayes has been arrested and charged with two methamphetamine trafficking offenses, trafficking cocaine base, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II narcotic, which agents said was fentanyl.

Agents arranged multiple controlled purchases of meth from Mayes,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Those buys led to multiple search warrants at different locations as part of our work on the case.”

According to reports, $16,500 in case, 6.5 kilos (14.33 pounds) of methamphetamine, 42 grams (1.48 ounces) of crack cocaine, 0.326 kilograms (11.5 ounces) of cocaine powder, 1.75 kilos (3.858 pounds) of fentanyl, an undetermined amount of marijuana, and two vehicles were seized during the search of various locations associated with Mayes.

Mayes was booked into the Lexington County Detention Center.

