CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — An 18-year-old was shot and killed in Chesterfield County following an ongoing feud, the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office reports.

According to deputies, the shooting happened Monday evening on Smithfield Church Road in the Cheraw area of Chesterfield County.

Deputies said the victim was found with a fatal gunshot wound in the driver's seat of a vehicle.

Chesterfield County Coroner Kip Kiser has identified the victim as 18-year-old Sedrick Covington of Bennettsville, SC.

A suspect has been identified from the start of the investigation, but at this time, he has not been arrested deputies report. Investigators with the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office are looking for 22-year-old Shyheem Loranzo Ingram from Cheraw.

Sheriff Dixon said that there has been an ongoing feud between Ingram and Covington, but at this point in the investigation, a clear motive for this incident has not been determined.

If you know the whereabouts of Ingram, please contact the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office at 843-623-2101 or dispatch at 843-623-6838.

