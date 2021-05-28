x
18-year-old shot, killed in Columbia shooting

According to the report, they found several bullet holes in the driver's side door and a man unresponsive in the driver's seat.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the shooting death of an 18-year-old man. 

Just before 6 p.m. on May 27, deputies responded to the 1000 block of Frasier Street, which is off Bluff Road near Columbia, because of a suspicious vehicle. According to the report, they found several bullet holes in the driver's side door and a man unresponsive in the driver's seat.

The man was pronounced deceased on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation and additional details will be released as they become available.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-88-CRIME-SC. 

