Two 18-year-olds arrested in 'targeted and planned' Lexington Co. robbery identified

The men will be charged with attempted murder and other counts after an incident on Double Eagle Circle. But investigators are searching for two additional suspects.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is providing new details surrounding a "targeted and planned" armed robbery that took place Saturday night.

According to arrest warrants, Stephen Reese Clifton and Tekhi Augustus Jones, both 18, have each been charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of attempted robbery, conspiracy, and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

Lexington County sheriff's detectives concluded that the incident on Double Eagle Circle late Saturday evening was a planned and targeted robbery.

“Clifton and Jones went to a home on Double Eagle Circle late Saturday night with the intention of robbing a guy after a drug deal went down,” Sheriff Jay Koon said in the written announcement.

The two 18-year-olds pulled guns on the victim and forced him back into the home, robbed him, and ordered him to find a cell phone, the sheriff's office said. The victim then called out to someone else in the home to call the police.

“When Clifton and Jones heard this, they ran away from the house with the other two suspects who fired several shots into the house," the sheriff said.

A woman in the home was struck by a bullet but is expected to make a full recovery the sheriff's office said.