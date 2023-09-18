5 months after 10-year-old Arianna Davis was killed, police say they have arrested the man responsible

Arianna Davis was sitting in the backseat of a car with her family when she was hit by a stray bullet. The 10-year-old died days later.

WASHINGTON — Arianna Davis was just 10 years old when she was struck by a stray bullet while celebrating Mother's Day with her family in D.C. in May. Now, months later, police say they have charged a man with her death.

In a press conference Monday, Acting Police Chief Pamela Smith announced the arrest of 19-year-old Koran Gregory, of Southeast, D.C. in connection to the deadly shooting that claimed Arianna's life.

On May 14, Arianna was riding in the back seat of a car in the 3700 block of Hayes Street, Northeast D.C., while out celebrating Mother's Day with her family. Just before 9:15 p.m., the car became "trapped in a barrage of gunfire," according to Smith, leading Arianna to be hit by a stray bullet. Her family drove to a nearby DC Fire and EMS station, where first responders then took her to an area hospital.

Arianna died from her injuries just days later on May 17. She was 10 years old.

Investigators say since the shooting, many members of the community have come forward with tips and video evidence to help bring the people responsible for Arianna's death to justice.

“The death of Arianna was a senseless tragedy. The Metropolitan Police Department extends our deepest condolences to Arianna’s family, and we hope this arrest helps bring some semblance of peace,” Acting Chief Smith said. “Community support was invaluable during this investigation. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who assisted in bringing this case to justice.”

Gregory was charged with first-degree murder while armed on Monday. He also faces unrelated firearm charges. However, police believe there are more suspects out there and continue to ask the community for help. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

Police are still offering a $45,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Arianna's death.